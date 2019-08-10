Bosso maintain unbeaten run, as Game Cocks stutter again

By Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO giants, Highlanders continued their revival after edging high-flying Black Rhinos 1-0 in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Barbourfields Stadium Saturday to take their unbeaten run in the league to six matches.

Substitute striker Tinashe Makanda scored the all-important goal five minutes after being introduced in the second half which gave Bosso their second win inside four days following their mid-week victory over Chapungu.

Highlanders survived a late onslaught as Black Rhinos piled pressure late on in search of an equaliser.

The win took Highlanders’ points tally to 23 in 17 games which puts them in ninth position, a significant improvement from the start of the campaign when they were in the relegation mix.

“Six points in four days and as a coach I am very happy,” Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu said after the match.

“It was a better performance today, better ball management. We made a tactical change when we brought in Makanda and dropped Prince to midfield where he played very well.”

Black Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa, whose side missed out on a chance to go atop on the log-table had he won against Highlanders, rued chances missed by his boys.

“It was a good game for both sides and we went to sleep for a second. We missed our chances and failed to contain Prince (Dube) in the midfield,” Maruwa said.

Meanwhile, at Nyamhunga Stadium, title chasing Chicken Inn missed an opportunity to move to the top of the log after losing 2-1 to hosts ZPC Kariba.

Tawanda Nyamandwe and Simbarashe Gorogodyo netted for the hosts while the Game Cocks got their consolation through Clive Augusto.

The result means both Chicken Inn and ZPC Kariba along with Black Rhinos are now on 30 points, just two points behind FC Platinum who were not in action in the league this weekend.

Elsewhere, it was draws galore as Herentals and TelOne drew 1-1 at Ascot Stadium while Bulawayo Chiefs held Chapungu to a 1-1 stalemate at Luveve Stadium.

At Rufaro Stadium Yadah and Hwange settled for a goalless stalemate.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results and fixtures

Saturday: Highlanders 1-0 Black Rhinos; Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 Chapungu; Yadah 0-0 Hwange; ZPC Kariba 2-1 Chicken Inn; Tel One 1-1 Herentals

Sunday: Dynamos v Mushowani Stars (Rufaro); Manica Diamonds v CAPS United (Vengere) — postponed

Wednesday: FC Platinum v Harare City (Mandava); Ngezi Platinum Stars v Triangle United (Baobab).