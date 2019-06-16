Bosso silences Dembare, as CAPS United Telone play high scoring stalemate

Highlanders got the bragging rights in the first Battle of Zimbabwe

STRUGGLING Bulawayo giants Highlanders claimed the bragging rights for the biggest football fixture in Zimbabwe football after beating arch-rivals Dynamos in an entertaining Premier Soccer League tie in front of the full house at Barbourfields stadium on Saturday.

Former Dynamos player Cleopas Kapupurika decided the high stakes encounter 20 minutes before fulltime capitalising on a blunder from Dynamos goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani , who otherwise had a brilliant afternoon until that moment.

Kapupurika got to the end of a free-kick from the left side and his effort should have been a routine catch for Chinani who let the ball through his gloves straight into goal.

The victory means Highlanders wriggled out of the relegation zone into 13th place as the season goes to the Afrocan Cup of Nations break.

Dynamos lived a charmed life for major parts of the first half with Devine Mhindirira seeing his effort brilliantly pushed on to the upright post to deny the hosts the lead.

Bosso, smarting from last week’s away defeat to Yadah FC created the better of the chances in the first half through Prince Dube and Nqobizitha Masuku while Dynamos resorted to speculative efforts.

The Harare giants piled on the pressure late on but could not find the equaliser and the result saw the Glamour Boys slip to 12th place after 12 matches

At the National Sports Stadium, CAPS United’s woes continued as they failed to find a winning formula for the third match in a row in a thrilling high scoring draw with new boys Telone.

Elasto Chigora thrust the Gweru based side into a sixth minute lead before John Zhuwawu restored parity the very next minute.

Former Highlanders speedy winger Newman Sianchali was to put Makepekepe ahead from an indirect free-kick with 17 minutes on the clock but two quick second half goal from Emmanuel Mandiranga and Blessing Sibanda gave Telone the lead.

It took an effort from another former Highlanders striker Gabriel Nyoni to save CAPS United’s blushes with an equalizer 19 minutes from time who made full use of wingback Valentine Ndaba’s corner kick.

A win could have seen CAPS United overtake FC Platinum at the top of the log standings but they will go to the break in third place behind Chicken Inn.

Elsewhere Manica Diamonds and Ngezi Platinum played a goalless draw in Rusape as did Triangle and Chicken Inn at Gibbo as well as Mushowani and Hwange at Rufaro.

Catsle Lager Premier League Week 12 results

Saturday: Chapungu United FC 1-2 Yadah FC, Bulawayo Chiefs 0-3 FC Platinum, Harare City 1-2 Herentals, Black Rhinos 0-0 ZPC Kariba

Sunday: Caps United 3-3 Telone FC, Triangle United 0-0 Chicken Inn, Mushowani Stars 0-0 Hwange, Highlanders 1-0 Dynamos FC, Manica Diamonds FC 0-0 Ngezi Platinum