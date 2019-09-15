Bosso take winless streak to five matches in a row

By Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Mandla Mpofu faces an uncertain future after the Bulawayo giants took their winless streak to five matches in a row following a goalless draw against Hwange in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the Colliery on Sunday.

The result could cost Mpofu his job after the gaffer, who took over after the departure of Madinda Ndlovu, has now effectively failed to meet the target which was set for him by the Highlanders leadership.

Mpofu was given three matches to collect at least six points after quick losses to CAPS United and Harare City plunged the club to a precarious position on the log standings.

Mpofu has however now failed to get the six points demanded by his paymasters after losing to Triangle at Gibbo, playing to a draw with Mushowani at home and Sunday’s stalemate in Hwange.

Highlanders have now gone for two consecutive matches without scoring a goal as both matches have all ended in goalless stalemates.

Sunday’s result means Highlanders move to 25 points but remain on 13th position on the log, just two points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, in the other matches played Sunday, premiership newboys Mushowani Stars kept their hopes of surviving relegation alive after a 2-1 win over Chapungu at Trojan in Bindura.

Clemence Zimondi opened the scoring for Mushowani in the 15th minute before Brighton Mugoni equalised five minutes into the second half.

However, Mushowani found the winner through Paul Chiramba’s 74th minute goal.

Premier Soccer League results and fixtures

Sunday: Hwange 0-0 Highlanders, Mushowani Stars 2-1 Chapungu

Saturday: TelOne 1-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars, Chicken Inn 0-2 Manica Diamonds, ZPC Kariba 1-1 Dynamos

Wednesday: Harare City v CAPS United (Rufaro), Yadah v Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium)