Botswana Confirms Case Of Suspected Corona Virus

By Anna Chibamu

NEIGHBOURING Botswana has announced Friday that it was investigating its first suspected case of corona virus.

Botswana’s ministry of health and wellness said in a statement: “Botswana registered its first ever suspected case of corona virus on January 30 2020.”

The suspected case was registered at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport after the arrival of an Ethiopian Airways flight from China.

The suspected person is now under quarantine at Block 8 Clinic in Botswana’s capital, Gaborone.

Botswana’s government urged travellers to take precautionary measures.

“The ministry continues to monitor the situation closely in consultation with World Health Organisation (WHO) and will keep the public updated,” the Botswana government said in the statement

The WHO declared the virus a global health emergency on Thursday.

Kenya Airways has suspended all flights to and from China until further notice.

In Zimbabwe, Ministry of Health reported that the government had not recorded any cases of the suspected viral infection and was closely monitoring the situation at the Robert Mugabe International Airport.

Health Minister Obadiah Moyo also travelled to the resort town, Victoria Falls, to monitor the situation.