Botswana Football Association dismisses ZIFA claims; says they have no friendly arrangement with Zimbabwe 

THE Botswana Football Association (BFA) has dismissed reports that their senior national team, the Zebras will play Zimbabwe’s Warriors in a friendly match at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Saturday

Zimbabwe’s football governing body, the ZIFA Normalisation Committee announced on Tuesday morning that they would be hosting Botswana.

The Warriors were scheduled to field some of their foreign-based stars during the encounter.

However, BFA chief executive officer, Mfolo Mfolo said there was no such arrangement. Instead, the BFA announced that they would be hosting Eswatini for an international friendly match at the Lobatse Sports Complex on Monday, which is part of preparations for World Cup qualifiers which begin next month.

“We do not have any agreement to play Zimbabwe,” Mfolo told the Botswana daily newspaper Mmegi Sport.

The Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League’s CEO, Kennedy Ndebele had written to clubs advising that the weekend’s league programme had been cancelled to accommodate the Zebras versus Warriors friendly match.

The two nations clashed during Botswana’s Independence Day celebrations on September 30, where the hosts emerged victorious through a penalty shoot-out.

Zimbabwe was marking its return to international football following a nearly two-year FIFA ban.

The revelations by the BFA leave the ZIFA Normalisation Committee facing a race against time to organise an international friendly for the Warriors ahead of next month’s start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.