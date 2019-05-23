Botswana lifts ban on elephant hunting

BBC

Botswana has lifted a ban on elephant hunting, citing growing conflict between humans and the animals, which at times destroy crops.

Critics of the ban, imposed in 2014, say the restriction was causing problems to small farmers and to those who previously benefited from hunting.

Botswana has some 130,000 elephants, the world’s largest population.

The decision is likely to trigger an angry reaction from conservationists, who believe the move is political.

It could also damage the country’s international reputation for conservation and affect its revenues from tourism, the second largest source of foreign income after diamond mining.