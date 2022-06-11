Botswana nurses to fill vacancies, NHS trust says

Spread This News

By BBC Africa

More than 60 nurses from Botswana are to work for an NHS trust to fill vacancies after a “challenging” two years, it has said.

Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT), which operates in Essex, Suffolk and Bedfordshire, said it would improve “patient experience and support staff”.

The 66 nurses are due to start their roles in August.

Some have been trained in mental and physical health, it added.

Professor Natalie Hammond, executive nurse, said: “The last two years of the pandemic have been extremely challenging.

“A robust nursing workforce helps us provide safe care, meet the needs of our communities, and is key to achieving our vision be the leading health and wellbeing service in the provision of mental health and community care.”

They will “reduce the number of nursing vacancies at our trust, resulting in better patient experience, and more support for our current staff,” she added.

The trust provides community health, mental health and learning disability services across Essex and Suffolk and provides immunisation and some inpatient services in Bedfordshire.