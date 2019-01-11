Boundary brawl ends in 86-year-old neighbour’s death

By Audience Mutema

A 48-year-old Harare woman was Thursday hauled before the Harare Magistrates’ Courts over allegations of murdering her 86-year old male neighbour over a yard boundary.

Beauty Fari appeared before Harare magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura facing murder charges.

She was remanded in custody to January 24 and ordered to apply for bail at the High Court.

The deceased is Jazieri Razaro.

According to prosecutor Sebastian Mutizirwa, the incident occurred on January 7 this year at around 1500 hours when a misunderstanding between the two arose over a boundary in Harare’s densely populated Epworth suburb.

Fari is said to have gotten angry and picked up a brick which she used to hit the now deceased once on the stomach.

During the fracas, the now deceased fell on the ground and Fari proceeded to trample him on the ribs several times.

Razaro passed on January 9, 2019 at his home in the sprawling township.