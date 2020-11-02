Bournemouth ace Zemura set for Warriors bow

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ENGLAND-BORN youthful defender Jordan Zemura has been rewarded for his breakthrough season at Championship side Bournemouth after being included in the Warriors’ 24-man squad to face Sao Tome and Principe in next month’s back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

The Warriors are set to travel to Algiers for a date against Algeria on November 12 before hosting the African champions at the National Sports Stadium four days later.

The 20 year-old Zemura, who was born in London to Zimbabwean parents headlines the new faces in the squad and look set to become the latest England-born star to feature for the Warriors.

Zemura is one of the four England-based players named in the squad together with Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, Tendayi Darikwa of Nottingham Forest and Adam Chicksen of English fifth tier side Notts County.

The 29 year-old Chicksen was born Milton Keynes, England but qualifies to represent Zimbabwe through his father and last featured for the Warriors in a friendly match two years ago.

The other new faces in the Warriors squad include striker David Moyo who plays for Scottish topflight side Hamilton Academical and uncapped defender Tendai Jirira of American third tier side Detroit City.

Former Warriors first choice goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva makes a return to the Warriors squad after three years in the wilderness.

The 24 year-old former Dynamos goalkeeper who plays for Michigan Stars in the US, last featured for the Warriors at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals and is expected to battle with South Africa-based Elvis Chipezeze for the Warriors number one shirt.

Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic also saw it fit to include veteran midfielder Ovidy Karuru who is currently clubless after being offloaded by South African side Stellenbosch FC.

Winger Kudakwashe Mahachi is poised for a return to the team after missing the recent international friendly match against Malawi after testing positive for coronavirus.

Knowledge Musona who has been enjoying a solid season in Belgium is expected to retain the captain’s arm band at Logarusic appears to have kept faith in the bulk of the players which were part of former Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa’s squad

Warriors provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Tatenda Mkuruva (Michigan Stars, USA), Talbert Shumba (Nkana FC, Zambia), Elvis Chipezeze (Baroka, SA)

Defenders: Tendai Jirira (Detroit City, USA), Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey), Divine Lunga (Golden Arrows, SA), Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth, England), Alec Mudimu (Sheriff Tiraspol, Moldova), Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana, Zambia), Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest, England), Adam Chicksen (Notts County, England)

Midfielders: Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa, England), Marshal Munetsi (Stade de Reims, France), Knowledge Musona ( KAS Eupen, Belgium), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs, SA), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Kuda Mahachi (SuperSport United), Tafadzwa Rusike (Zesco United, Zambia), Butholezwe Ncube (Amazulu, SA), Ovidy Karuru (Unattached), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates, SA)

Forwards: Tinotenda Kadewere (Lyon, France), David Moyo (Hamilton Academical, Scotland), Prince Dube (Azam FC)