Bournemouth coach provides Zim international’s injury update

JORDAN Zemura will not be fit to face Middlesbrough tomorrow, boss Scott Parker confirmed.

The left-back hobbled off during the closing stages of last weekend’s 0-0 draw at Sheffield United due to a hamstring problem.

He was replaced by the returning Robbie Brady.

There were initial fears Zemura could be ruled out for the remainder of the season, but while the Zimbabwe international will not be available tomorrow, or for the trip to Coventry City on Easter Monday, his injury may not be as bad as first thought.

Discussing the fitness of his squad ahead of facing Boro, Parker said: “Team news, the only real one is Jordan Zemura, who obviously came off against Sheffield United.

“He won’t make Friday, he won’t make Monday either.

“Scan reports are not as bad as we initially thought and we’d like to think we can have him back before the end of the season, but as of these games, he won’t be making them.”

Asked for an update on injured pair Kieffer Moore (broken foot) and Junior Stanislas (hamstring), Parker added: “They’re both progressing in the right direction, out on the training ground, on the field today.

“But still they’re not in contention for the coming games.”