Boy (12) arrested for murdering mentally challenged man

Mutare: A 12-YEAR-OLD-BOY was arrested by police after he was implicated in the murder of a 24-year-old man who was accused of trespassing.

Police confirmed the incident.

According to police, the minor was part of the four member gang that fatally assaulted a mental patient for trespassing.

Manicaland province police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said the minor reportedly struck the now deceased Brian Mapindu with a stone on the back of his head and he collapsed.

Effort by local villagers to resuscitate him failed.

The incident took place in Zvoushe village under Chief Zimunya on Sunday afternoon.

Kakohwa said Mapindu reportedly trespassed at Brenda Mwatutsa`s homestead and lit a fire.

Mwatutsa screamed for help after she saw the deceased wearing a grey short without a shirt sneaking into her bedroom carrying a box of matches.

The minor ganged up with Zvikomborero Nyagoyo (20), Tinashe Nzarayebani (21) and Reginald Zveushe (25) and responded to Mwatutsa`s call.

They then dragged the deceased for about 200 metres and began assaulting him with a catapult, stones and sticks.

The minor allegedly hit Mapindu with a rock on the back of the head and he collapsed.

Mapindu is reported to have sneaked unnoticed from David Ndoro’s home at Diki, Munyarari village where he was being looked after.

“People who care for mental patients should ensure they (mental patients) take their medication and make sure they are safe all the times,” said Kakohwa.

He also urged members of the public not to take the law into their own hands, saying those who tamper with the law must be prosecuted.

“We would also like to urge the public not take law into their own hands whenever they suspect a person is committing an offence but they should effect a citizenry arrest,” said Kakohwa.