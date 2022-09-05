Boy (12) electrocuted at Zim Agric Show luna park

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

HARARE: A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted Saturday after he came into contact with an object charged with high-voltage electricity at the just-ended Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS).

The unidentified victim was reportedly a Grade 6 pupil at Haig Park Primary in Harare.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“ZRP reports a sad incident in which a 12-year-old boy was electrocuted after he touched the metal body of an electric swing known as paratrooper on September 3, 2022 at Zimbabwe Agricultural Show Luna Park, Harare,” said Nyathi.

The minor is said to have died upon arrival at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Police said investigations were in progress.