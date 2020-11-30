Boy (13) in gruesome murder by robbers

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A 13-year-old Mutare boy was reportedly killed by robbers who accosted him while demanding for some keys to access the family’s main house in Murambi East low-density suburbs.

Police confirmed the incident, adding that they have launched a manhunt for the suspects who are still at large.

Police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said on the day in question, the deceased Denver Chakubvura was in the company of his father Thomas Chakubvura (40) before the incident took place.

It is believed that the two decided to do some jobs in Penhalonga and went to the city centre to look for transport to their destination.

Thomas ordered his son Denver to go back home to collect his mask since he had forgotten it.

His father failed to locate his friend who wanted to transport them to Penhalonga and decided to return back home.

Upon his arrival, he noticed his son was lying motionless near the gate and was bleeding from the nose and the mouth.

Chakubvura also noticed some bruises and scars on his son’s right leg and neck.

He asked the boy on what had happened and the now deceased revealed he had been attacked by two unidentified men who were demanding keys to gain access to the family’s main house.

Chakubvura quickly hired a taxi to rush the boy to the hospital but unfortunately, the minor died on the immediately.

The matter was reported to Mutare Central Police station who attended the scene.

The body was conveyed to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital mortuary.

“As police, we urge parents to always ensure their children are safe. We are looking for the suspects,” said Kakohwa.