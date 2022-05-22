Boy (14) convicted for raping his toddler sisters

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A CHINHOYI magistrate has convicted a 14-year-boy (name withheld) for raping and molesting his two minor cousins.

The victims are aged two and three years old.

Regional magistrate, Ignatius Mugova found the teenager guilty following a full trial last week, during which the children’s paternal grandmother (69) gave testimony attempting to clear the accused of any wrongdoing.

The court, however, expunged the grandmothers testimony and nailed boy for having preyed on the innocent girls.

The magistrate however suspended passing his sentence for the next five years on condition that during the period convict does not re-offend.

The court heard that on November 24, 2021 at Village 2B, Kanyaga in Kenzamba area of Mashonaland West around midday, the boy summoned the three-year-old victim into their granny’s kitchen hut where he raped her once.

Later on the same date, assailant indecently assaulted the other victim by inserting his fingers into her genitals.

The matter came to light when the two girls’ mothers visited in the evening.

As they bathed the kids, one of them cried when the mother was cleaning her privates.

They both narrated their ordeals at the hands of their cousin brother earlier that day.

The matter was then reported to Kenzamba police leading to boy’s arrest.

Rumbidzai Gutu prosecuted the matter.