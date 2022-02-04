Boy (16) Arrested For Murder

Spread This News

By Matabeleland North Correspondent

NYAMANDLOVU: Police in Matabeleland North have arrested a 16-year-old boy for murder after he allegedly stabbed another 18-year-old boy with a kitchen knife while herding cattle.

The motive of the attack is unknown.

The suspect, whose details have been concealed as he is a juvenile, is assisting the police with investigations, according to Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda.

“We confirm the arrest of a male juvenile (16) in connection with a murder case in which Theophelus Nkanyiso Ngwenya (18) succumbed to injuries inflicted on him by the suspect on the 1st day of February 2022 at Gwayi Line grazing lands whilst herding cattle. The suspect stabbed the victim on the stomach using a kitchen knife,” Banda said.

It is alleged that the deceased left home going to Gwayi Line grazing lands to herd cattle.

Along the way, he met with the suspect who was armed with a kitchen knife and the two had a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue.

The deceased managed to disarm the suspect during the fight that ensued.

Police said the deceased handed over the murder weapon to the juvenile suspect after a passer-by intervened and restrained the two from fighting.

The unnamed passerby left the scene thinking he had successfully brokered peace between the two lads.

However, moments later the suspect drew the knife again and stabbed an unsuspecting Ngwenya on the stomach.

Villagers tried to render first aid but the victim died before reaching the hospital.

“Members of the public are urged to give due respect for human life. Violence is not the way to go when resolving disputes. Members of the public should not carry dangerous weapons when they move around to avoid such criminal incidents,” Banda said.