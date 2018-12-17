Boy (16) up for stealing car

By Staff Reporter

A DARING 16-year-old Harare boy has been arrested for stealing a car and attempting to sell it, police have confirmed.

In a statement Monday, police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Vehicle Theft Squad (VTS) said the car was stolen in Glen Norah suburb movie-style.

“Circumstances are that on 12 December 2018 and at around 1600 hours, and at Chitubu Shopping Centre in Glen Norah, the suspect approached the complainant who is a taxi driver.

“He pretended to be a genuine client and indicated that he wanted to hire him. As a pre-condition to hiring the complainant, the suspect requested to test drive complainant’s Honda Fit to which the complainant agreed. The suspect then drove away and disappeared with the motor vehicle,” the statement from CID spokesperson Detective Inspector Portia Chinho said.

The teenager was arrested at a Vehicle Inspection Depot in Harare while trying to find a buyer for the car some three days later.

“On 15 December 2018, detectives from CID Vehicle Theft Squad received a tip-off to the effect that the suspect committed the offence. Acting on the information, the detectives arrested the suspect at VID Eastlea Depot Harare whilst looking for a buyer for the vehicle. The suspect led to the recovery of the stolen vehicle in Dzivarasekwa 2, Harare,” Chinho said.

In a related case, another taxi driver in Masvingo lost his car to thieves.

“The taxi driver lost his Honda Fit taxi to unknown accused person. On 15 December 2018, at around 2030 hours, the complainant picked some passengers at Great Zimbabwe Law School flats who were going to Eastvale, Masvingo.

“The complainant dropped the passengers. He went inside the house to see his Pastor leaving keys on the ignition port. The complainant returned after about 15 minutes and discovered that his motor vehicle had been stolen,” the statement read.

Chinho paid tribute to the public for assisting police with information regarding car thefts.