Boy (17) Rapes Granny (74)

By Clayton Shereni, Masvingo Correspondent

A SEVENTEEN-year-old Masvingo boy has been jailed eight years for raping 74-year-old woman.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is under age, will however serve an effective six years after magistrate Bishard Chineka set aside two years on condition of good behaviour.

The State proved that the boy, resides in Mushagashe area under Chief Zimuto, pounced on the old woman as she rounded her cattle from the grazing fields on Boxing Day around 6pm.

He then overpowered the woman, tossing her to the ground raping her once before fleeing the scene.

He was however arrested the following day after the woman reported the case.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

Liberty Hove prosecuted for the state.