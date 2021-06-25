Boy (17) Steals Haulage Truck, Drives More Than 100 Km

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

AN unlicensed 17-year-old boy with speech impairment left the Victoria Falls community shellshocked after allegedly breaking into a parked 22-tonne haulage truck during the night and droving to Kazungula border, close to 100km away.

Petros Nyenyiwe was intercepted by police on his way back to Victoria Falls, leading to his arrest.

Nyenyiwe, originally from Gokwe, was later taken to court facing theft and driving vehicle without owner’s consent charges.

The truck belongs to Honey Grade Investments and the theft took place on Saturday night.

Court secured the services of a resident to interpret sign language.

Victoria Falls magistrate Linda Dzvene remanded the teenager in custody to July 6 pending bail application.

Prosecutor Sithabile Daka said Nyenyiwe used a duplicate key to start the ignition before driving to Kazungula at night.

A motorist who was driving along the same road on Sunday later informed the owner, one Tinashe Manyawu after noticing the truck.

That is the time the owner discovered the truck had been stolen.

It is not yet known what Nyenyiwe had gone to do in Kazungula.

“The owner parked his Forden truck at Honey Grade Investments garage along Miles Road around 6pm. The driver closed doors and windows but did not lock the truck.

“The accused came at night and opened the unlocked doors, entered the truck and used duplicate keys to start the ignition and drove away,” said the prosecutor.

Police intercepted him near Farm School after getting wind that the truck had been spotted along the Victoria Falls-Kazungula Road.

Nyenyiwa could not produce a drivers’ licence and police are still investigating the case.