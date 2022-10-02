Boy (8) stabbed to death, mom hospitalised after unknown assailants storm homestead

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

AN eight-year-old boy died on the spot while his mother was seriously injured and is battling for life at Gweru Provincial Hospital following a gruesome attack by unknown assailants.

Police confirmed the tragedy, which occurred at Dawson farm in Somabula Thursday early morning.

The now-deceased child was identified as Landelihle Moyo.

Midlands police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the matter saying investigations were in progress.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of murder where a eight-year-old boy was struck on the head using a sharp object. The incident occurred at Plot 13 Dawson farm, Somabhula in Gweru on September 29, 2022 around 0300 hours,” he said.

Circumstances are that Loveletter Moyo and her five children retired to bed for the previous night, while her brother, Vickson Sibanda, was asleep in a separate room.

The next morning, Sibanda heard some noise from his sister’s room and rushed to check what was happening.

“He found Loveletter Moyo bleeding from the forehead and left hand. Landelihle Moyo, aged 8, one of her children was bleeding from the forehead and left hand and was showing no signs of life. The suspect had already fled the scene,” said Mahoko.

Moyo sustained a deep cut on the forehead and lost a middle left hand finger and was taken to hospital together with her son’s body.

A police report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

“We appeal to those with information surrounding this case to help us establish the whereabouts of the suspect by contacting any nearest police station,” said Mahoko.