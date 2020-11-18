Brace For More Power Cuts – ZESA

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has urged consumers to brace for more load shedding due to multiple technical faults and reduced power generation.

In an update, the power utility said challenges were being experienced at two of its major sources in a development that forced the authority to implement load shedding during peak hours.

“ZESA Holdings would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that there is limited power supply in the national electricity grid due to technical faults at Hwange and Kariba South Power Station. Customers are advised to use the available power very sparingly, especially during the morning peak periods of 0500hrs to 1000hrs and evening peak periods of 1700hrs to 2100hrs,” the power authority said.

The power utility said the depressed supply situation had also been compounded by the unavailability of normal import levels due to supply constraints in the region.

“Restoration of service to optimum levels is currently underway and customers will be updated as the situation improves. The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted,” added ZESA.

The power shortages come at a time when ZESA recently increased power tariffs by 50 %, the second increase inside a month.

Pre-paid consumers are currently paying $1.67 per kWh for the first 50 units, $3.65 for 51-200, and $9.92 each for 201-300 units.

The power outages are likely to frustrate companies that have experienced similar challenges in the recent past resulting in reduced productivity.

However, some of the companies have since adopted solar energy in a bid to bridge the energy needs in times of outages.