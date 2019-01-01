Brains and beauty queen’s advice to fellow models

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

ZIMBABWE’S most educated model and reigning Miss Multinational Zimbabwe 2018, Sindiso Ndlovu has urged those who want to join her on the ramp to invest in their education as modelling was short career.

The 23 year-old beauty is a holder of a double degree in Biochemistry and Statistics from University of Fort Hare.

Ndlovu told NewZimbabwe.com that she was out to prove that modelling was not just about cosmetic beauty but also about depth.

She was named The Most Educated Model in 2017 and 2018.

“Modelling is a short career and one has to be prepared for life after walking on the ramp for years. You get old and all the beauty gets old as well,” she said.

“But when you are well equipped academically and professionally, life goes on after all the beauty and glamour is gone.

“Yes, it’s a profession but a short one. Ladies please invest in your future through education.”

Ndlovu took to modelling some six years ago and she has learnt a lot from being a rookie model to a winner.

“My first pageant was Miss Teen Zimbabwe in 2012 when I was still a bit inexperienced and I made it only to the top 10, and also Miss Tourism Zimbabwe and others,” she said.

Commenting on her next assignment to be held in India in the city of New Delhi, Ndlovu said it was a dream come true.

“It’s an honour to be representing Zimbabwe at Miss Multinational International in New Delhi. This is my first international pageant. I am both nervous and very excited. It had always been my dream to walk on a global stage,” she said.

Ndlovu also said that being in the modelling industry has allowed her to identify and correct her weaknesses.

“I have learnt to accept my own flaws and all. I have become more confident in myself. From grooming and etiquette. I have learnt how to carry myself and how to present myself to others. My self-esteem is definitely higher since I started modelling,” she said.

“My message to other young girls who want to do modelling is join a reputable agency for training purposes and exposure.

“I am now a freelance model but before being signed, agencies helped me get into the circles of modelling.”

Sindiso Ndlovu