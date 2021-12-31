Bravura Brings Cheers To Mhondoro Community

Spread This News

By Newsday

PLATINUM miner Bravura Zimbabwe has handed over food hampers to 30 villages as it brings festive cheers to the Mhondoro-Ngezi community.

The handover of the food hampers done this week was part of the miner’s corporate social responsibility programme.

Bravura expressed gratitude to Chief Chivero for the hospitality given to the organisation and making sure Bravura worked peacefully in his area.

The platinum miner has also assisted vulnerable families in Mashonaland West to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also donated ambulances and ventilators to the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Bravura country director Lionel Mhlanga said they had completed nearly 4 0000 meters of core drilling.

“Inhouse-owned core drilling rigs were acquired at a cost of nearly US$5m,” he said.

“High tech exploration laboratory was acquired, installed and commissioned at a cost of US$$500 000.”

The platinum miner has a workforce of 200 made up of direct employees and sub-contractors.

The mine has not recorded lost time injury or fatality since inception, Mhlanga said.