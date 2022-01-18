Bread Price Increases Loom As Millers Hike Flour Costs

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE price of bread is expected to increase after the cost of bread flour went up early this month by 6.25% from ZW$112 000 to ZW$119 000 per metric tonne.

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) chairperson, Tafadzwa Musarara confirmed the increases in a statement Tuesday.

He said the bread flour increases had been necessitated by various factors including; “Upward movement of the exchange rate on the auction since our last review, increase in fuel, maintenance, and running costs.”

Musarara added: “Increase in use of substitute/alternative source of power due to intermittent ZESA supplies, increase in costs of labour and increase in the price of imported blend wheat.”

However, he said the milling industry remained sensitive to the plight of consumers as demand is low during this time of the year.

“The successful command winter wheat programme has been critical in stabilising supplies and prices of bread flour and other related products, especially this past festive season.

“GMAZ is currently working to increase its wheat contracting programme in the forthcoming 2022 winter wheat season, which will complement government command wheat programme.”