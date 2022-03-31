BREAKING: Fifa Ratifies Zimbabwe Suspension

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

THE world football governing body on Thursday ratified Zimbabwe’s indefinite suspension from international football during the Fifa Congress in Doha, Qatar.

Other countries who were also suspended indefinitely during the 72nd Congress were Kenya and Pakistan.

Fifa had on February 24 suspended the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) over government interference and placed conditions for readmission.

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) which suspended the Zifa board refused to meet Fifa’s conditions and instead appointed a Zifa restructuring Committee mandated to investigate the operations of the local football mother body.

During the Fifa Congress held in Doha, Qatar on Thursday 199 out of 201 voted for Zimbabwe’s suspension.

The ban will only be lifted once the conditions set by Fifa have been met. These include the unconditional reinstatement of the Felton Kamambo-led Zifa board.

The ratification of Zimbabwe’s suspension means the country will remain barred from participating in any international football activities which the Warriors could miss out on qualification for the 2023 Afcon final.

Local football clubs will also be barred from representing the country in continental competitions such as the CAF champions league and CAF Confederation Cup while local referees will also not be considered for international assignments.

Zimbabwe’s suspension comes after Kamambo and some members of his Zifa board were this week barred from attending the Fifa Congress.

The suspended ZIFA executive members had written to the prosecutor general seeking permission to be allowed to attend the global football meeting or to be part of any government-appointed delegation appointed to engage Fifa.

Their application was however dismissed by Harare magistrate Stanford Kambanje.

Kamambo and his board member finance Philemon Machana Machana are facing criminal charges together with Zifa chief executive officer Mamutse and Brighton Malandule.

The magistrate said Zimbabwe is already prepared to suffer the consequences by FIFA, hence there is no prejudice if they failed to attend.

He also said their allegations emanated from communicating with FIFA.