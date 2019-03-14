BREAKING: Another ZBC senior staffer dies

By Staff Reporter

STATE broadcaster ZBC has lost another senior journalist following the death of Masvingo Bureau Chief Desmond Duri.

Although no official communication was available, highly placed sources told NewZimbabwe.com Duri died late Wednesday of an as yet to be known ailment.

Duri died just a day before the ZBC’s Diplomatic Correspondent Judith Makwanya was laid to rest in Harare on Thursday. Makwanya passed away early this week after blood pressure complications.

“He (Duri) had been unwell for sometime,” a source said.

More to follow…..