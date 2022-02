Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende – Chief Reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) vice president Tendai Biti has been arrested.

Biti was arrested in Greendale and taken to Harare Central police station’s Law and Order section where charges are yet to be laid according to his aide Emmanuel Gumbo.

“We are at Harare Central but the police are yet to give details on reasons behind the arrest, they are yet to press charges,” said Gumbo.

More details to follow…