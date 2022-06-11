UPDATED: CCC activist Moreblessing Ali’s dismembered body found dumped in a well

Ali was allegedly abducted 17 days ago by suspected Zanu PF thugs.

Posting on twitter, CCC deputy chairperson Job Sikhala, who is also Ali’s family lawyer said:

“Dear Zimbabweans: The news we are receiving is depressing. Keep on line. Will update you as soon as the process is complete!”

“A body is currently being retrieved from a well by the police. Lets wait and see whose body it is it!,” Sikhala said.

Police spokesperson assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi was unreachable for comment as he was not responding to phone calls.