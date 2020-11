By Sports Reporter

CONFEDERATION of African Football (Caf) president Ahmad has been banned for five years after being found to have breached various codes of ethics.

BREAKING: Ahmad banned by Fifa for FIVE years.

The @CAF_Online boss has been found to have breached various codes of ethics.

-Duty of loyalty

-Offering and accepting gifts or other benefits

-Abuse of position

-Misappropriation of funds #Africa #Fifa pic.twitter.com/RKwrQPmPpJ

— Piers Edwards (@piers_e) November 23, 2020