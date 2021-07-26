BREAKING: Caps United Legend Steve Kwashi Succumbs To Covid

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

LEGENDARY former CAPS United coach Steve Kwashi has died at the age of 67.

The two-time Premier Soccer League Championship winning coach succumbed to Covid-19 complications at his home in Harare on Monday morning.

Kwashi’s son Fungai confirmed the death of his father in an interview and said funeral arrangements are being made in line with Covid-19 protocols.

“Yes its true our father is no more. He passed on this morning and because it was due to Covid-19 we will not have gatherings. We are looking at burying him as soon as is possible in line with the guidelines,” he said.

Nicknamed the Dude, Kwashi, led CAPS United to the league title in 1996 while Makepekepe also racked in a number of trophies under his guidance to live up to their nickname the Cup Kings,

Four years earlier before the title triumph at CAPS United, Kwashi had led Black Aces to the Championship in 1992 in their first season coming from Division One.

His coaching career was however cut short following a horrific car accident which saw him go into a coma seven months and experiencing memory loss.

Kwashi was injured on March 26 2001 when the truck he was travelling in veered off the road and struck a tree along the Bulawayo-Harare road while returning from a Premiership match against Hwange at the colliery.

He suffered serious injuries and has lived with permanent physical disability since then and until the time of his death had to rely upon his family for support as he struggled for speech and other routine physical activities like walking.