BREAKING: Chamisa’s mother dies

By Staff Reporter

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s mother has died.

The sad news was confirmed by MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere in a statement Monday.

“It is with great sadness that the MDC Alliance announces the passing of Ambuya Chamisa, the mother of MDC Alliance President, Nelson Chamisa,” Mahere said.

“Ambuya Chamisa passed suddenly in the late afternoon of the 6th of July 2020 at her home in Gutu.

“Ambuya Chamisa was a staunch Christian and guiding force for the democratic movement.”

She added, “On behalf of the MDC Alliance, we pass our sincere condolences to the Chamisa family, all relatives and loved ones.”

Mahere said funeral arrangements were underway.