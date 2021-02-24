BREAKING: Chebundo, Timevous Dump Chamisa, Mwonzora, Join Zanu PF

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

TWO senior MDC officials, Blessing Chebundo and Lilian Timevous this Wednesday dumped the Nelson Chamisa and Douglas Mwonzora-led led opposition parties and joined the ruling Zanu PF.

The event took place at the State House in Harare where they were accepted into Zanu PF by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Chebundo is the former MP for Kwekwe Urban and last year closed the floor from the MDC Alliance, to join the MDC-T now led by Mwonzora.

Timevous served as senator for Midlands province before she was recalled from Parliament last year by Mwonzora who said she was no longer a member of the MDC-T.

In November last year, Tongai Matutu Masvingo Urban MP and senior MDC Alliance official, also left the opposition party and joined Zanu PF with the ruling party claiming more opposition officials were set to jump ship and join the former revolutionary party.

More details to follow…