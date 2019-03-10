BREAKING: Ethiopian Airlines plane crashes with 157 on board

SkyNews/Staff Reporter– An Ethiopian Airlines plane with 157 people on board has crashed on its way to Nairobi in Kenya, with deaths reported.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took to twitter to console bereaved families of those that lost their loved ones on Africa’s biggest airline

“The office of the Prime Minister, on behalf of the government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones on Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi Kenya this morning,” Ahmed said in a short message.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said he had been saddened by the news.

“We are saddened by the news of an Ethiopian Airlines passenger aircraft that is reported to have crashed 6 minutes after takeoff en route to Kenya. My prayers go to all the families and associates of those on board,” said Kenyatta.

The Boeing 737, carrying 149 passengers and eight crew members, was on a regular scheduled flight when it came down, just six minutes after taking off from the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

The airline said Flight ET 302 had crashed near the town of Bishoftu, some 31 miles (50km) southeast of the Addis Ababa.

It said in a statement (Ethiopian Airlines said): “At this time search and rescue operations are in progress and we have no confirmed information about survivors or any possible causalities.

“Ethiopian Airlines staff will be sent to the accident scene and will do everything possible to assist the emergency services.”