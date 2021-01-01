BREAKING: Ex-Zimbabwe Cricket Boss Dave Ellman-Brown Dies Aged 82

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe Cricket chief executive Dave Ellman-Brown, one of the key figures behind the country attaining Test status in the early 1990s, has died at the age of 82.

Ellman-Brown passed away on New Year’s Eve at his home.

He was an honorary life president of Zimbabwe Cricket at the time of his death.

In a post on Twitter, former education and sports minister David Coltart said Ellman-Brown’s contribution to Zimbabwean cricket is immense.

Coltart said Ellman-Brown was one of the key reasons why Zimbabwe got Test status in 1992.

He wrote: “I’m deeply saddened to hear that David Ellman-Brown died yesterday (Thursday). His contribution to Zimbabwe Cricket was immense. He is one of the key reasons why Zimbabwe got Test status and became a cricketing powerhouse. He was also a man of great integrity. My condolences to his family.”

Ellman-Brown, born in Bulawayo and schooled at St. George’s College in Harare, is a former senior partner of Coopers & Lybrand, Zimbabwe.

He also held many directorship positions in Zimbabwe, including being chairman of Cairns Holdings Limited and Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe (a subsidiary of the Standard Bank Group).

His involvement in cricket dates back to the 1960s when he was treasurer of the Mashonaland Cricket Association.

He was also the manager of the national cricket team between 1982 and 1990, including at its inaugural appearance at the 1983 World Cup.

He was president of ZC in 1992 when the country gained Test status. Upon his retirement from Coopers & Lybrand, he became chief executive of ZC, during which period he was also a member of the ICC’s finance committee and its cricket management committee.

In 1992 and 1993, he was made honorary life president of ZC and an honorary life member of Marylebone Cricket Club in London, for his contribution to Zimbabwe Cricket.

Ellman-Brown briefly made a return to cricket administration last year after being named interim board chairman of ZC by the Sports and Recreation (SRC) but stepped down from the role after the International Cricket Council refused to recognise the interim committee.