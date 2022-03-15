BREAKING: Former Harare Mayor Gomba Arrested

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

FORMER Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba was arrested last night, his lawyer Harrison Nkomo has confirmed.

According to Nkomo, Gomba faces charges of violating Section 37 of the Electoral Act.

“Yes he was arrested. He is alleged to have violated Section 37 of the Electoral Act it being alleged that during the 2018 general election he made a false declaration on registration of several voters with his address,” Nkomo said.

Nkomo promised to give further details to NewZimbabwe.com as he was rushing to court.

Over the weekend Gomba’s whereabouts were unknown after his party (Citizens for Coalition Change) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere on twitter alleged he had been forcibly taken from his home by unknown men who presented themselves as CID operatives.

More details to follow…….