BREAKING: Former minister Kagonye convicted of corruption

By Paul Katanda

FORMER cabinet minister Petronella Kagonye has been convited of corruption.

She was facing charged of criminal abuse of office after she diverted 20 computers donated by the Postal and Telecommunication Regulation Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) to schools in her constituency.

Kagonye was found guilty after a full trial by Harare magistrate Vongai Guuriro Muchuchuti.

She has been sent to Chikurubi Maximum Prison awaiting her sentencing Thursday afternoon.

The former minister was initially charged with three counts of criminal abuse of office but was acquitted on two counts at the close of state case in March this year.