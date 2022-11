Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) lawmaker Gofrey Sithole who was arrested together with Job Sikhala was Wednesday granted a ZW$300 000 bail by Harare Magistrate Marevanazvo Gofa after spending 150 days in prison.

The two members of parliament were arrested on the 14th of June for allegedly inciting violence to avenge the death of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

However, co-accused Sikhala remains behind bars.

More to follow…