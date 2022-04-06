BREAKING: Government Introduces New ZW$100 Note Amid Spiralling Inflation

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

GOVERNMENT has introduced a new ZW$100 note.

Finance and Economic Development Mthuli Ncube announced the introduction of a new, note, which becomes the highest Zimdollar denomination, via Statutory Instrument (SI) 68A of 2022 Wednesday.

It comes at a time the ZW$10, ZW$20 and ZW$50 notes introduced only last year, have been hard hit by inflation.

For instance, the ZW$50 note, the highest denomination thus far, cannot buy a bottle of mineral water.

Even so, the new ZW$100 note will not be enough to buy a loaf of bread.

Ncube said the ZW$100 note will be brown in colour with a touch of gold.

“Moment of silence for 1:1 gedye. They re-introduced the Zimdollar by lying that it was equivalent to the USD. Now, their ZW$100 note is not enough to buy a loaf of bread! We are ruled by criminals. We need new leaders,” said Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere on the news.

According to the SI, the note will have an impression of the Great Zimbabwe monument and a baobab tree.

“On the front side the dominant feature shall be the logo of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (three balancing rocks), with the visually impaired recognition feature to the left, latent image showing the denomination, windowed security strip inscribed “RBZ” with colour shift from red to green, watermark with highlighted inscription “RBZ” and see-through of Zimbabwe Bird looking to the left in perfect register, as secondary features,” reads the SI.

“On the back side, there shall be an impression of Great Zimbabwe Monument and the Baobab Tree, gold coloured iridescent band showing the denomination of the note and see-through of the Zimbabwe Bird looking to the right.”