BREAKING: Government scraps mandatory wearing of facemasks as Covid-19 eases

16th August 2022
By Darlington Gatsi

GOVERNMENT has with immediate effect scrapped mandatory wearing of facemasks in public to people who are fully vaccinated.

Under the new regulation announced by information minister Monica Mutsvangwa at Tuesday’s post cabinet briefing, members of the public will only have to wear masks indoors.

Government introduced the wearing of face masks as a containment measure against Covid-19 three years ago.

