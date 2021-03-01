BREAKING: Govt Eases Lockdown, Curfew Hours Reduced, Intercity Travel Resumes

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has further eased the country’s lockdown measures with the national curfew now reduced to between 10pm and 5.30am while individuals will no longer be required to produce exemption letters in order to move around.

In a Monday address to the nation, President Mnangagwa further said supermarkets will now open up to 7pm everyday while restaurants can now open only for takeaways.

Nightclubs, bars and gyms shall remain closed while bottle stores shall operate only for takeaways.

The President further said intercity travel shall now resume while urging operators of bus services to observe strict Covid-19 prevention measures as set out by the World Health Organisation and those of the country.

He said that industry will also open with strict adherence to Covid-19 health guidelines. Businesses that do not comply will be forced to shut down.

SMEs, foods markets can reopen but must also adhere to Covid-19 health guidelines.

Mnangagwa said “schools must prepare to open”.

The wearing of masks, temperature checks, washing of hands and sanitising of hands in all public areas remains mandatory.

Mnangagwa also said funeral gatherings shall remain at 30 mourners while other public gatherings shall be capped at 50 people.