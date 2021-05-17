BREAKING: Govt Files Supreme Court Appeal Over Malaba’s Dismissal

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

GOVERNMENT has filed an appeal at the Supreme Court challenging High Court’s judgment nullifying the extension of former Chief Justice Luke Malaba’s tenure.

The appeal follows a High Court ruling that reversed a decision by President Emmerson Mnangagwa extending Malaba’s term beyond his retirement age.

Malaba’s tenure in the top judiciary office could not go beyond 70 years of age, which he recently turned as stated in the country’s Constitution, which was amended recently.

“The appellant hereby appeals against the whole judgment of the High Court of Zimbabwe sitting at Harare handed down by (Happias) Zhou J, (Helena) Charewa J, and (Edith) Mushore J in case number HC2166/2 on 16 May 2021,” reads part of the legal document.

The appeal filed through the Attorney General’s Office cites Young Lawyers Association, Frederick Charles Moses Mutanda, Judicial Service Commission, and Malaba as respondents.