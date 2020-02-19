BREAKING: Govt reverses ZIMSEC Exam Fee hike after public outcry

By Ndatenda Njanike

GOVERNMENT has reversed its recent increase in examination fees for Ordinary and Advanced Level following a public outcry over the hike.

The fees had been pegged as;

ORDINARY LEVEL PER SUBJECT –

School Candidates ZWL$190.00

Private Candidates ZWL$190.00

Extra-Territorial Candidates ZWL$443.00

A’ LEVEL

School Candidates ZWL$351.00

Private Candidates ZWL$351.00

Communication Skills ZWL$324.00

Extra-Territorial Candidates ZWL$716.00

Addressing a press conference Wednesday, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Cain Mathema informed all stakeholders to disregard the circular which was released detailing the 2020 examination fees.

“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would like to inform parents and guardians that following further representations, the recently released circular on the 2020 examination fees has been cancelled with immediate effect,” he said.

The Minister added that new fees will be announced after further consultations have been made and that parents and guardians will continue to pay the old fees approved in 2015.