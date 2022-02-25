BREAKING: Gudyanga Sentenced To Four Years In Jail

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

FORMER secretary for mines, professor Francis Gudyanga who was accused of criminal abuse of office has been sentenced to four years.

Harare Magistrate Barbara Chimboza suspended 18 months of his sentence on condition he restitutes the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) a total of US$25 228.

Gudyanga will serve two and a half years.

He was convicted last week Friday on charges of fraud after receiving US$28 910 board member fees from MMCZ for three years despite its absence.

Gudyanga was charged alongside former mines minister Walter Chidhakwa.

The court heard that sometime in December 2013, Chidakwa corruptly dissolved the MMCZ board and proceeded to illegally appoint Gudyanga to act as the board’s only member.

Over a three year period Gudyanga received varying payments monthly for board meetings which were never held.