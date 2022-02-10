BREAKING: Gvt Suspends Striking Teachers For Three Months Without Pay

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

GOVERNMEN has suspended teachers who have not reported for duty since the opening of schools on February 7 without pay.

Primary and Secondary Education minister Evelyn Ndlovu announced the suspension of the teachers in a statement Thursday saying an widespread investigation has since launched an investigation into the alleged misconduct.

“The ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would like to inform the Nation and its valued stakeholders that all officials within the Ministry who absented themselves from duty since the official opening of schools on 7 February 2022 have been suspended without pay forthwith, for a period of three months. During this period of suspension, members are not to hinder or interfere with any investigation or evidence relating to the alleged misconduct,” Ndlovu wrote.