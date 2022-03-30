BREAKING: Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Recalled

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

EMBATTLED Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has been recalled from council, just a few weeks after he bounced back from his prolonged suspension from office.

Local Government minister July Moyo has since notified Harare City Council of the development through a letter dated March 28, 2022 seen by NewZimbabwe.com Wednesday.

Moyo said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had notified him of Mafume’s recall.

PDP seconded Mafume to council under the MDC Alliance pact in 2018.

“I wish to inform you that l am in receipt of a letter from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stating that the following councillor has ceased to be a member of the party through automatic termination of their membership as they have since joined Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), Jacob Mafume (Ward 17),” Moyo wrote.

“In terms of Section 278 (i) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, as read with Section (l)(k), ward 17 is now vacant. In terms of Section 121 of the Electoral Act, please proceed to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of this vacancy.”

PDP was formed by Tendai Biti and disgruntled MDC-T members in 2015 following a split.

It was one of the seven parties that formed the MDC Alliance to contest against Zanu PF in the 2018 general election.

Former MDC women’s assembly chair Lucia Matibenga is the PDP secretry general and is responsible for the recalls.