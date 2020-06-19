BREAKING: Health Minister Obadiah Moyo Arrested

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

HEALTH Minister Obadiah Moyo has been arrested and is currently held at Rhodesville Police Station in Harare.

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) spokesperson John Makamure has confirmed the arrest.

“I can confirm that Minister Moyo has been arrested and is currently in police custody. That’s all I say for now,” he said.

Moyo has been accused of illegally awarding a US$42 million tender to Drax International for the supply of Covid-19 drugs and personal protective equipment fully aware the company was not a pharmaceutical but a consultancy firm.

The local representative of Drax International, Delish Nguwaya is currently in remand prison after he was denied bail last Monday.

Moyo becomes the second minister in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government to be arrested over corruption. The other is former Tourism Minister, Prisca Mupfumira whose case is still pending before the courts.