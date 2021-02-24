BREAKING: ‘I’m Innocent, Victim Of Hacking, Voice Cloning’ – Mohadi

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter



VICE PRESIDENT says allegations against him that he was involved in intimate relationships with various women are false and well-choreographed attempts to demean and soil his image.

Addressing a press conference at his Munhumutapa government offices Wednesday, Mohadi said he was a victim of political machinations through hacking and voice cloning.

“Following the recent social media hype about my alleged illicit relationship with two married women, I have decided to come open and respond to the allegations being peddled by my detractors,” he said.

“Despite growing impatient because of weird character assassination, I wish to categorically state the allegations brought against me are not only false but well-choreographed to demean, condescend and soil my image as a national leader.”

Mohadi said his right to privacy, had according to the country’s Constitution, been “trashed”.

“Despite the noisy in digital ecologies, I wish to state that I am innocent and a victim of political machinations being peddled through hacking and voice cloning.

“Despite the density of the allegations being levelled against me, I salute the support from fellow citizens, colleagues and comrades who fully grasped the rigid complexities of concocted enemy attacks. It is against this backdrop that I am categorically distancing myself from the imagined immoral unions.

“The camaraderie and support given to me during this trying hour is greatly appreciated. That these faceless netizens have blended well networked digital architecture to re-engineer the space for political demonisation, will not dampen my spirit as a tried and tested cadre,” he added.

Mohadi said President Emmerson Mnangagwa was going to determine his future before ending his speech and declined to take any questions from journalists.