BREAKING: Jacob Ngarivhume Arrested For Picking Litter In Mbare

By Costa Nkomo

TRANSFORM Zimbabwe President and the founder of the July Movement, Jacob Ngarivhume has been arrested in Mbare.

He is currently detained at Matapi Police Station.

Ngarivhume had notified the police of his July Movement’s plans to carry out a clean-up exercise in one of Harare’s old high suburb of Mbare.

However, law enforcement agents turned down his application, but Ngarivhume defied the notice and proceeded to pick up litter at Mbare Musika.

In barring him, the police claimed the opposition leader had waved placards with political messages in a previous clean up exercise.

Anti-riot police was in Mbare Tuesday morning to stop Ngarivhume and his team’s cleaning blitz.

MDC Alliance deputy chairperson Job Sikhala confirmed Ngarivhume’s arrest.

“Ngarivhume Jacob has been picked by the police and is currently at Matapi Police Station in Mbare.

“No charges have been pressed against him. They are only claiming that they have been instructed to pick him if he is seen picking litter in the streets of Mbare”, Sikhala wrote on Twitter.

Breaking News:@NgarivhumeJacob has been picked by the police and is currently at Matapi Police Station in Mbare. NO charges have been pressed against him. They are only claiming that they have been instructed to pick him if he is seen picking litter in the streets of Mbare. — HON Job Wiwa Sikhala (@JobSikhala1) May 4, 2021

At site. Police have barred the front end lodders and tippers we hired to come to the venue

Riot Police have camped at the company we hiredCrazy

We are trying to source alternatives

We will overcome. — Jacob Ngarivhume (@NgarivhumeJacob) May 4, 2021

This is Harare City Centre this morning. Alas, can we leave it like this? No, humanity and patriotism tells us that we can't. We will clean this up despite the consequences. 🙏🏽 @ChiheraStacey @daddyhope @PacheduZW @MamoyoT @LynneStactia @TheFeedZW pic.twitter.com/gJezekI9cA — Jacob Ngarivhume (@NgarivhumeJacob) May 4, 2021