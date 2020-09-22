UPDATED: Job Sikhala Granted $50 000 Bail, Judge Blasts Police

Spread This News











By Ndatenda Njanike

HIGH Court judge Erica Ndewere Tuesday granted MDC Alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala $50 000 bail.

Sikhala is facing charges of inciting public violence. He was arrested last month and has been in remand prison after he was denied bail at the magistrates’ court.

In her ruling, the judge attacked the police of using social media in their investigations instead of establishing their own independent probe.

She said Sikhala’s conduct was not of a fugitive running from the law, but he was fleeing from unidentified men who were following.

Justice Ndewere also blamed the police for using a vague press statement instead of calling Sikhala’s lawyer.

She then ordered Sikhala to pay $50 000 with the Harare magistrates’ court’s clerk of court. He was also ordered to surrender his passport and reside at his given address, not interfere with state witnesses, and report three times weekly at St Mary’s police station in Chitungwiza.

Sikhala was also barred from posting any audios or videos inciting violence on any social media platforms, not to address any physical or virtual meetings.

Meanwhile, MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa was at the High Court to show solidarity. Also present were Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume and journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.

The two spend over a month in remand prison also facing charges of inciting public violence ahead of the #30July anti-corruption protests. They were granted bail last month.