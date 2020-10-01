BREAKING: Khupe Recalls Chamisa’s VP, 9 More MPs

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

MDC-T interim president Thokozani Khupe has recalled MDC Alliance co-vice president Lynnette Karenyi-Kore and nine other MPs from the National Assembly.

The recalled MPs are; Eric Murai, Highfields East; Wellington Chikombo, Glen Norah; Ethenrige Kureva, Epworth; Dorcas Sibanda who proportional representative (PR) Bulawayo; Caston Matewu, Marondera Central; Karenyi-Kore, PR Manicaland; Concelia Chinanzvavana PR Mashonaland West; Susan Matsunga, Mufakose; Prince Dubeko Sibanda Binga North and Vunganayi Tarusenga St Mary’s in Chitungwiza.

Speaker of National Assembly Jacob Mudenda announced the recall saying the MPs were no longer MDC-T members.