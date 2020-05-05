BREAKING: Khupe Recalls Khumalo, Hwende, Mutseyami, Timveous From Parliament

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

MDC-T acting president Thokozani Khupe has recalled four MDC Alliance MPs from parliament as the MDC leadership wrangle climaxes.

This was announced by National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda when parliament resumed sitting Tuesday.

The MPs are party MDC Chip Whip Prosper Mutseyami who is also Dangamvura-Chikanga MP, MDC Secretary-General and Kuwadzana MP Chalton Hwende, MDC chairperson Tabitha Khumalo and Senator Lilian Timveous.

Tuesday’s recall follows a Supreme Court ruling passed last month in which Khupe was reinstated as acting president of the MDC replacing the late founder leader, Morgan Tsvangirai who died in February 2018.

The court further ordered Khupe to organise an extraordinary congress within three months to elect a new president after ruling that Nelson Chamisa was an illegitimate president of the MDC-T.

Soon after Tsvangirai’s death Khupe and Chamisa, both then co-vice presidents, were involved in a fierce tussle to replace Tsvangirai as MDC-T president. Chamisa won the fight and Khupe with a few lieutenants walked out in anger and formed a splinter political party, which contested in the 2018 national elections won by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zanu PF politician and Information deputy minister Energy Mutodi gloated over the developments.

More to follow…